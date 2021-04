Matadero, the former end-of-the-line for Spanish livestock, has been transformed into a lively artistic and cultural space. Built in 1911, the center was not only an abattoir, but a beautiful example of Spanish architecture—down to the detail in each tile. Somewhere between its restoration and its re-imagining, it transformed into the place for contemporary creation.Here all forms of art unexpectedly connect locals with each other and visitors. Year-round there are new shows, participatory events, and workshops to check out—after one visit you'll want to make a stop here on every trip to Madrid