Matadero
Paseo de la Chopera, 10, 28045 Madrid, Spain
| +34 913 18 46 70
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm
Cutting-Edge Art (No Pun Intended)There's no shortage of architecturally-interesting museums and performance spaces in Spain but few come by their intrigue as honestly as Matadero Madrid (which was once the city's abattoir). Built in a neo-Moorish style, the sprawling center hosts all kinds of creative endeavors today, from a Bicycle Film Festival to concerts to design exhibitions.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Center for Contemporary Creation
Matadero, the former end-of-the-line for Spanish livestock, has been transformed into a lively artistic and cultural space. Built in 1911, the center was not only an abattoir, but a beautiful example of Spanish architecture—down to the detail in each tile. Somewhere between its restoration and its re-imagining, it transformed into the place for contemporary creation.
Here all forms of art unexpectedly connect locals with each other and visitors. Year-round there are new shows, participatory events, and workshops to check out—after one visit you'll want to make a stop here on every trip to Madrid.
