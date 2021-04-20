Marin Headlands (San Francisco)

A San Francisco Day Trip: Marin Headlands, Muir Woods & Sausalito

First, stop by the Palace of Fine Arts on your way out of town. The monument sits on marshland that was converted into a lake and fair grounds in the early 20th century. What remains today is very similar to what fairgoers would have seen in the early 1900’s. Enjoy the swans, ducks and architecture before heading north over the Golden Gate Bridge to Muir Woods for a hike among the redwoods. Once in Muir Woods, there are a number of hikes to choose from, ranging from 0.7 to over 5 miles in length. No matter the length, they all immerse you in the grandeur of the redwood forest. After working up your appetite on a hike, head down to Sausalito for some lunch. A charming sailing town, Sausalito is a great place to relax and shop before heading back to the city. On your way back, take a detour to the Marin County Headlands for amazing views of the Golden Gate Bridge.