Marin Headlands (San Francisco)
Marin Headlands, California, USA
Best Thing to Do on a Saturday AfternoonIf you've never been to the Marin Headlands, you MUST go! The views are stellar, but make sure you get there early (well, early enough to get there before all the tourists!) Ht up the headlands for a nice hike and view and then drive to Bar Bocci in Sausalito for lunch or dinner. You won't be disappointed.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Marin Headlands (San Francisco)
A hilly peninsula at the southernmost end of Marin County located just north of San Francisco. The entire area is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. The Headlands are famous for their views of the Bay Area, especially of the Golden Gate Bridge
almost 7 years ago
Cycling over Golden Gate Bridge
I cycle over Golden Gate Bridge at least once a month as I love the views of the ocean, the bay and all of the boat activities that happen around this area. One of the highlights is to go up Marin Headlands and view some of the most unique vistas in the entire Bay Area and on this particular day I was able to watch the fog take on an ominous feel as it hovered over the city. There is something peaceful about viewing the city from the Headlands surrounded by a steep hill and the winds that blow in from the Pacific Ocean. This is truly a place to appreciate all that San Francisco and the Bay can offer.
almost 7 years ago
A San Francisco Day Trip: Marin Headlands, Muir Woods & Sausalito
First, stop by the Palace of Fine Arts on your way out of town. The monument sits on marshland that was converted into a lake and fair grounds in the early 20th century. What remains today is very similar to what fairgoers would have seen in the early 1900’s. Enjoy the swans, ducks and architecture before heading north over the Golden Gate Bridge to Muir Woods for a hike among the redwoods. Once in Muir Woods, there are a number of hikes to choose from, ranging from 0.7 to over 5 miles in length. No matter the length, they all immerse you in the grandeur of the redwood forest. After working up your appetite on a hike, head down to Sausalito for some lunch. A charming sailing town, Sausalito is a great place to relax and shop before heading back to the city. On your way back, take a detour to the Marin County Headlands for amazing views of the Golden Gate Bridge.