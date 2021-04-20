Best Dive in Sydney?
Australia is world-renowned for scuba diving, but you don't have to go all the way to the Great Barrier Reef or Ningaloo. Most people don't know there is plenty of good diving in and around Sydney
, too. One of the best sites is Magic Point off the tip of Malabar Headland National Park south of Maroubra. There's an extensive reef system and large caves that are home to weedy sea dragons, stingrays, and a recovering colony of grey nurse sharks (which by most accounts are harmless to humans). Local outfitters such as Frog Dive Scuba Centres can lead you there.