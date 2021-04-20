Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Magic Point

44 Adams Ave, Malabar, Sydney NSW 2036, Australia
Website
| +61 447 880 888
Best Dive in Sydney? Sydney Australia

Best Dive in Sydney?

Australia is world-renowned for scuba diving, but you don't have to go all the way to the Great Barrier Reef or Ningaloo. Most people don't know there is plenty of good diving in and around Sydney, too. One of the best sites is Magic Point off the tip of Malabar Headland National Park south of Maroubra. There's an extensive reef system and large caves that are home to weedy sea dragons, stingrays, and a recovering colony of grey nurse sharks (which by most accounts are harmless to humans). Local outfitters such as Frog Dive Scuba Centres can lead you there.

By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points