Get in the Game: Magic City Casino

The Magic City Casino in Miami features over 800 Las Vegas style slot machines, an 18-table Poker Room, outdoor concert amphitheater, seasonal live greyhound racing, multiple food and beverage outlets, and diverse entertainment schedule.Casino highlights include game favorites such as Wheel of Fortune, Wizard of Oz and Quick Hits.There is also a historic racetrack onsite. For over 50 years, Flagler Dog Track has been the premiere greyhound racing facility in the Magic City, showcasing some of the world's finest greyhounds and simulcasting of live horse and greyhound racing from around the world.The casino is conveniently located less than three miles away from Miami International Airport.