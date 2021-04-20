Magic City Casino
450 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33125, USA
| +1 305-649-3000
Photo courtesy of Magic City Casino
More info
Sun - Thur 10am - 4am
Fri, Sat 10am - 5am
Get in the Game: Magic City CasinoThe Magic City Casino in Miami features over 800 Las Vegas style slot machines, an 18-table Poker Room, outdoor concert amphitheater, seasonal live greyhound racing, multiple food and beverage outlets, and diverse entertainment schedule.
Casino highlights include game favorites such as Wheel of Fortune, Wizard of Oz and Quick Hits.
There is also a historic racetrack onsite. For over 50 years, Flagler Dog Track has been the premiere greyhound racing facility in the Magic City, showcasing some of the world's finest greyhounds and simulcasting of live horse and greyhound racing from around the world.
The casino is conveniently located less than three miles away from Miami International Airport.