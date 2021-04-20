Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Magic City Casino

450 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33125, USA
Website
| +1 305-649-3000
Get in the Game: Magic City Casino Miami Florida United States

More info

Sun - Thur 10am - 4am
Fri, Sat 10am - 5am

Get in the Game: Magic City Casino

The Magic City Casino in Miami features over 800 Las Vegas style slot machines, an 18-table Poker Room, outdoor concert amphitheater, seasonal live greyhound racing, multiple food and beverage outlets, and diverse entertainment schedule.

Casino highlights include game favorites such as Wheel of Fortune, Wizard of Oz and Quick Hits.

There is also a historic racetrack onsite. For over 50 years, Flagler Dog Track has been the premiere greyhound racing facility in the Magic City, showcasing some of the world's finest greyhounds and simulcasting of live horse and greyhound racing from around the world.

The casino is conveniently located less than three miles away from Miami International Airport.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points