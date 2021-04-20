Maaemo, Oslo

Just 15 months after opening, Maaemo became the first restaurant in Scandinavia to earn two Michelin stars on its first inclusion in the guide. The hyperlocal Nordic trend expresses itself in dishes such as langoustine enveloped in a cloud of pine-scented dry ice. Schweigaards Gate 15B, 47/9199-4805. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image: Elisabeth Sperre Alnes