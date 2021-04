Maaemo

Never heard of Esben Holmboe Bang? Experience a night at Maaemo and you’ll never forget his name. The Danish chef is the culinary genius behind Norway 's prime Michelin-starred foodie destination. The restaurant's interior is deliberately sparse to keep your focus on the seasonal menu, which blends ingredients sourced from biodynamic farms and foraging trips in the Norwegian mountains to create an unforgettable series of courses. You've got to book months in advance to snap up a table, but parties of more than two can lock down a reservation sooner.