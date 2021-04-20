Maaemo
Schweigaards gate 15B, 0191 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 17 99 69
Photo courtesy of Maaemo
More info
Wed, Thur 6pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 12am
MaaemoNever heard of Esben Holmboe Bang? Experience a night at Maaemo and you’ll never forget his name. The Danish chef is the culinary genius behind Norway's prime Michelin-starred foodie destination. The restaurant's interior is deliberately sparse to keep your focus on the seasonal menu, which blends ingredients sourced from biodynamic farms and foraging trips in the Norwegian mountains to create an unforgettable series of courses. You've got to book months in advance to snap up a table, but parties of more than two can lock down a reservation sooner.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Maaemo, Oslo
Just 15 months after opening, Maaemo became the first restaurant in Scandinavia to earn two Michelin stars on its first inclusion in the guide. The hyperlocal Nordic trend expresses itself in dishes such as langoustine enveloped in a cloud of pine-scented dry ice. Schweigaards Gate 15B, 47/9199-4805. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image: Elisabeth Sperre Alnes