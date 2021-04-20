Where are you going?
Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

301 N Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007, USA
| +1 626-821-3222
The Arboretum Arcadia California United States

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

The Arboretum

You can easily spend a day exploring the history, gardens, and animals of the arboretum. Visit the food garden and meet the chickens, and then walk the grounds to view the different areas organized by geographical location and sprinkled with art and sculptures. The rose and herb gardens are delightful, and the peacocks, ducks, turtles, and huge variety of birds that populate the trees, lakes, and waterfall area offer their own forms of entertainment.

Be sure to visit Queen Anne Cottage, the beautiful Coach Barn, and the Santa Anita Depot. They also have workshops, camps, classes, concerts, and many other events, so check the calendar to find your favorite activity.
By Meredith Blackburn , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points