Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
301 N Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007, USA
| +1 626-821-3222
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
The ArboretumYou can easily spend a day exploring the history, gardens, and animals of the arboretum. Visit the food garden and meet the chickens, and then walk the grounds to view the different areas organized by geographical location and sprinkled with art and sculptures. The rose and herb gardens are delightful, and the peacocks, ducks, turtles, and huge variety of birds that populate the trees, lakes, and waterfall area offer their own forms of entertainment.
Be sure to visit Queen Anne Cottage, the beautiful Coach Barn, and the Santa Anita Depot. They also have workshops, camps, classes, concerts, and many other events, so check the calendar to find your favorite activity.