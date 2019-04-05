Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park

Full of wild scenery, fascinating history, and delicious local food, Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park is a Scottish treasure. At the center of the park is Loch Lomond, the largest body of freshwater in the U.K., featuring ample recreation (everything from kayaking and canoeing to jet-skiing), 30 islands (visit Inchconnachan in spring to see a blanket of bluebells), and miles of bonnie banks (for strolling in the shadow of Ben Lomond).

Beyond the lake, the park is packed with interesting corners to explore, from the lush landscapes of the southern section to the sprawling glens and rocky peaks in the north. For the best views, cycle the challenging Loch Eck Loop, or hike the craggy Cobbler. Also worth seeking out are villages like Balmaha, national scenic areas such as Queen Elizabeth Forest Park, and more off-the-beaten-track areas like the Cowal Peninsula and Breadalbane.

On a sunny day it is perfect for a drive around the water, stopping in at the villages and small towns along the way. Best of all is the climb of Ben Lomond. It may take up to 3 hours to climb but the views all along the way are breathtaking. Less than an hour from Glasgow it is a great day trip from the city or as a stopping off point on the road further into the Scottish Highlands.