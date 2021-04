Dogo Onsen Honkan Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, Japan

Dogo Onsen Honkan One of Japan’s oldest onsen is located in the outskirts of Matsuyama in a labyrinthine Meiji-era complex with several baths, tatami mat relaxing rooms, and even an onsen for the imperial family, which you can tour but not soak in. The landmark three-story wooden bathhouse is said to be the inspiration for Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away.