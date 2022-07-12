Mori Art Museum
Japan, 〒106-6108 Tokyo, Minato, Roppongi, 6 Chome−10−１ 六本木ヒルズ森タワー52階、53階
| +81 3-5777-8600
Wed - Mon 10am - 10pm
Tue 10am - 5pm
Mori Art MuseumFar above the city streets on the 52nd and 53rd floors of the Roppongi Hills building, the Mori Art Museum houses contemporary works by primarily Japanese and East Asian artists in a range of mediums, including photography, design, fashion, architecture, and video installations. There's also an observation deck on the 52nd floor with an open-air Sky Deck, a lounge, a café, and a restaurant with outstanding views of the city. Keep in mind, though, that there are a myriad other dining options as well on the lower floors of the Roppongi Hills building, one of the tallest in the city.
AFAR Staff
over 5 years ago
Mori Art Museum
This contemporary art museum showcases temporary thematic exhibitions. When I visited, the museum explored “The Universe and Art” from historical artifacts to contemporary instillations. If you can’t get enough of the exhibition, the café has a delightful menu designed around the current theme, like a “Black Hole Kakiage-Don” or playful space-themed parfait. Bonus: the museum’s location on the 53rd floor of Roppongi Hills provides a vast view of Toyko below.
AFAR Staff
over 4 years ago
Doraemon Exhibit at the Mori Art Museum
Very cool experience at the Mori Art Museum! We saw many different pieces of pop culture art in the Doraemon exhibit. The one I’ve posted above is the first piece you see when you enter the exhibit. It is bright, colorful, and exciting, and is the perfect introduction to the rest of this electric exhibit.
AFAR Staff
about 6 years ago
Visit Mori Art Museum for a Panoramic View of Tokyo
Mori Art Museum is located on the 53rd floor of the Roppongi Hills Mori Tower. They have an eclectic mix of contemporary artists with temporary exhibitions. The bonus is the incredible 360 degree panoramic view of Tokyo which is included in the price of admission.
AFAR Staff
almost 6 years ago
Mori Art Museum
