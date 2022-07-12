Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Nakameguro

Nakameguro, Meguro, Tokyo 153-0061, Japan
Nakameguro Meguro Japan

Nakameguro

Nakameguro is a hip and trendy area with many restaurants and shops, especially under the train tracks in a complex called Kokashita. The Meguro River that runs through the residential area is lined with cherry trees for sakura-viewing in the spring. Small boutiques featuring local designers as well as imported clothes are concentrated in the Aobadai area between Nakameguro and Daikanyama. Nakameguro is also home to two of the city's best pizza shops, Seirinkan and da ISA, and yakitori restaurants Iguchi and Toriyoshi. Popular coffee shops in the area include Onibus, Streamer, and Artless Craft Tea & Coffee.
By Yukari Sakamoto , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Could Double-Decker Airline Seats Become a Reality?
Could Double-Decker Airline Seats Become a Reality?
How to Book Your Dream European Vacation Using Points
How to Book Your Dream European Vacation Using Points
These U.S. Airports Just Received Millions for Major Upgrades
These U.S. Airports Just Received Millions for Major Upgrades
8 Meditation Retreats in the U.S. to Book Now
8 Meditation Retreats in the U.S. to Book Now