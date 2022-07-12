Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Omotesando Hills

Japan, 〒150-0001 Tōkyō-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingūmae, 4 Chome−12番10号
Website
| +81 3-3497-0310
Omotesando Hills Tokyo Japan

More info

Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 9pm

Omotesando Hills

Tadao Ando's mall on Omotesando Dori is an architectural delight. In an interior skylit atrium, a spiral walkway ascends from the basement up to the third floor. Most of the shops are high-end: fashion designers, jewelry stores, and cosmetics, while Pass the Baton is a secondhand shop of select clothes, antiques, jewelry, and housewares. Vegetable-focused restaurants include Yasaiya-Mei and Kyo-Oyasai-Bar Mei; though they are not strictly vegetarian, both offer seasonal and local produce. Chocolate aficionados can indulge at the Jean-Paul Hévin boutique.
By Yukari Sakamoto , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Could Double-Decker Airline Seats Become a Reality?
Could Double-Decker Airline Seats Become a Reality?
How to Book Your Dream European Vacation Using Points
How to Book Your Dream European Vacation Using Points
These U.S. Airports Just Received Millions for Major Upgrades
These U.S. Airports Just Received Millions for Major Upgrades
8 Meditation Retreats in the U.S. to Book Now
8 Meditation Retreats in the U.S. to Book Now