Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden
11 Naitōmachi, Shinjuku-ku, Tōkyō-to 160-0014, Japan
| +81 3-3350-0151
Photo by age fotostock
Shinjuku Gyoen National GardenThe Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden is a gorgeous park that's just a short walk from Shinjuku Station. There are several gardens within the space, including a formal French one, an English landscape garden, and a traditional Japanese design. While the admission fee is nominal (about $2), it helps assure that it is surprisingly quiet, with fewer visitors than parks open to the public for free. If the weather is good, consider picking up a bento from nearby Takashimaya's depachika. Convenience stores sell plastic "blue sheets" for impromptu picnics. The only downside to this park is that it is alcohol-free; if you want to drink sake at your picnic, head down the road to Yoyogi Park.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Escape the Crowds at Tokyo's Shinjuku Gyoen
Shinjuku Gyoen, located near Shinjuku Station, is a posh park with French, English, and Japanese gardens. The 200 yen (about $2) entrance fee keeps the park from becoming overcrowded. It’s an idyllic setting for a picnic with its sprawling lawns and views of Shinjuku’s skyscrapers. Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, the park is about a ten-minute walk southeast of Shinjuku Station.