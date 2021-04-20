Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden 11 Naitōmachi, Shinjuku-ku, Tōkyō-to 160-0014, Japan

Photo by age fotostock

Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden The Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden is a gorgeous park that's just a short walk from Shinjuku Station. There are several gardens within the space, including a formal French one, an English landscape garden, and a traditional Japanese design. While the admission fee is nominal (about $2), it helps assure that it is surprisingly quiet, with fewer visitors than parks open to the public for free. If the weather is good, consider picking up a bento from nearby Takashimaya's depachika. Convenience stores sell plastic "blue sheets" for impromptu picnics. The only downside to this park is that it is alcohol-free; if you want to drink sake at your picnic, head down the road to Yoyogi Park.