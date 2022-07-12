Ooedo-Onsen Monogatari
A visit to Japan
would not be complete without a soak in an onsen
hot spring. A fun choice in Tokyo
is the Oedo Monogatari Onsen on Odaiba island in Tokyo Bay. This is not a small, traditional onsen
but a "super onsen
," with a variety of tubs for soaking, both indoors and out. Plan on spending at least half a day here. Rent a colorful cotton yukata and, between soaks in the hot water, peruse the food stalls offering yakitori
, sushi, ramen, and udon. Massages, reflexology, and spa treatments are available. Or join the locals who nestle into a lounge chair for a post-soak nap.