Ooedo-Onsen Monogatari

2 Chome-6-３ Aomi, Kōtō-ku, Tōkyō-to 135-0064, Japan
Website
| +81 3-5500-1126
Ooedo-Onsen Monogatari Koto Japan

Ooedo-Onsen Monogatari

A visit to Japan would not be complete without a soak in an onsen hot spring. A fun choice in Tokyo is the Oedo Monogatari Onsen on Odaiba island in Tokyo Bay. This is not a small, traditional onsen but a "super onsen," with a variety of tubs for soaking, both indoors and out. Plan on spending at least half a day here. Rent a colorful cotton yukata and, between soaks in the hot water, peruse the food stalls offering yakitori, sushi, ramen, and udon. Massages, reflexology, and spa treatments are available. Or join the locals who nestle into a lounge chair for a post-soak nap.
By Yukari Sakamoto , AFAR Local Expert

