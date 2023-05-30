Aman, Tokyo

The first true city property for the minimalist luxury brand, this 84-room hotel sits within the top six floors of the Otemachi Tower. A mix of traditional materials like camphor wood, washi paper, and stone create a Zen experience, not least in the atrium-like lobby, where a 100-foot architectural element climbs through the heart of the building to evoke the interior of a paper lantern. At its base sits a tranquil inner garden, though its serenity is rivaled in the slate-clad spa and ryokan-style rooms. All accommodations come with a large furo, the deep-soaking tub that is a key component of the Japanese bathing ritual, and offer panoramic views, including those of Mount Fuji and the Imperial Palace Gardens. The Resident’s Library is lined with books on Japanese art and culture, but if your prefer a little more action, don’t miss cocktail hour in the lounge, a sleek space for indulging in yuzu-infused drinks with chocolate pairings by the hotel’s award-winning pastry chef.