Aman, Tokyo
Having become famous for its retreats in sublime natural settings, Aman Resorts made its urban debut in 2014 with Aman Tokyo, which delivers the brand’s imaginative cultural experiences and superlative service to the center of Japan’s capital. Elevators open onto a 33rd-floor lobby with a soaring atrium and a seasonal ikebana flower arrangement that floats over a reflecting pool. The 84 guest rooms, inspired by traditional Japanese ryokans and designed by Singapore-based Kerry Hill Architects, are among the city’s largest entry-level accommodations. They’re a minimalist’s dream, with chestnut floors, sliding shoji screens, floor-to-ceiling windows, and large stone furo soaking tubs worth clearing an entire afternoon for. The spa, which has onsen-style baths and a 98-foot pool with city views, offers treatments that embrace Japan’s traditional herb-based Kampo healing philosophy.
The first true city property for the minimalist luxury brand, this 84-room hotel sits within the top six floors of the Otemachi Tower. A mix of traditional materials like camphor wood, washi paper, and stone create a Zen experience, not least in the atrium-like lobby, where a 100-foot architectural element climbs through the heart of the building to evoke the interior of a paper lantern. At its base sits a tranquil inner garden, though its serenity is rivaled in the slate-clad spa and ryokan-style rooms. All accommodations come with a large furo, the deep-soaking tub that is a key component of the Japanese bathing ritual, and offer panoramic views, including those of Mount Fuji and the Imperial Palace Gardens. The Resident’s Library is lined with books on Japanese art and culture, but if your prefer a little more action, don’t miss cocktail hour in the lounge, a sleek space for indulging in yuzu-infused drinks with chocolate pairings by the hotel’s award-winning pastry chef.