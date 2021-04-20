Lobster Bar
41 Rue Coquillière, 75001 Paris, France
| +33 9 80 74 99 04
Mon - Fri 7pm - 10:30pm
Wed - Fri 12pm - 2pm
Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 11pm
The Lobster Roll: the Latest Food Trend in ParisFor many Americans, the lobster roll is symbolic of carefree summer but it's also the latest food trend to sweep the well-fed streets of Paris.
When Mathieu Mercier, a former filmmaker from Switzerland, discovered the lobster roll during a trip to the U.S., it changed his life. So much so that he endeavored to make it his vocation upon his return to Europe. At Lobster Bar, his aptly named first restaurant in Paris, he reinterprets the briny summer sandwich, sourcing his lobster exclusively from Brittany (which is supposedly more refined than its Canadian counterpart). In the sandwich, it's sliced thin and covered in a homemade tarragon mayonnaise, served with french fries and a salad. A small wine selection is offered to help wash it all down.
The matchbook size restaurant has also garnered attention for its unique decor, which features a prominent, hand-drawn fresco by Swedish illustrator Vår and a map etched on a large scale mirror, meant to embody the concept of the restaurant - a visual bridge between the American heritage of the lobster roll and its French incarnation.