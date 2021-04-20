Live Haiti Style in Miami
This vibrant neighborhood is just north of Wynwood and the Miami Design District and is getting increasing attention from visitors for its independent galleries, street murals, hot restaurants, and cool bars. It’s also a great place to experience a strong Afro-Caribbean culture and tradition. On the third Friday of every month, the Little Haiti Cultural Complex puts on Big Night in Little Haiti, a concert series showcasing local bands, dance troupes, and some of the biggest names in Kreyol music. Although after-parties are held at neighboring establishments, things typically climax with a procession on nearby streets, picking up pedestrians as the night goes along.