Little Haiti

212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137, USA
Website
| +1 305-960-2969
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Live Haiti Style in Miami

This vibrant neighborhood is just north of Wynwood and the Miami Design District and is getting increasing attention from visitors for its independent galleries, street murals, hot restaurants, and cool bars. It’s also a great place to experience a strong Afro-Caribbean culture and tradition. On the third Friday of every month, the Little Haiti Cultural Complex puts on Big Night in Little Haiti, a concert series showcasing local bands, dance troupes, and some of the biggest names in Kreyol music. Although after-parties are held at neighboring establishments, things typically climax with a procession on nearby streets, picking up pedestrians as the night goes along.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

