Little Cottonwood Canyon
4385 Little Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Sandy, UT 84092, USA
| +1 888-743-3882
Explore the WildLooking for some great hikes? Look no further! Utah's Little Cottonwood Canyon isn't just well-known for its ski resorts. Hiking is a favorite local past time. Bring plenty of water and watch out for rattlesnakes. If you're lucky you might just run into a moose! Campgrounds fill up fast so get up there early in the morning to be guaranteed a spot.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Introduce Your Kids to a Fairy Forest
Little Cottonwood Canyon is known for fabulous skiing, but it is also a great place to take the kids for an afternoon stroll. Strenuous hiking opportunities are available, but many local families enjoy pulling over on the side of the road and walking around in the forest of flowers abundant in mid-July.