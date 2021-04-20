Where are you going?
Little Cottonwood Canyon

4385 Little Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Sandy, UT 84092, USA
Website
| +1 888-743-3882
Explore the Wild

Looking for some great hikes? Look no further! Utah's Little Cottonwood Canyon isn't just well-known for its ski resorts. Hiking is a favorite local past time. Bring plenty of water and watch out for rattlesnakes. If you're lucky you might just run into a moose! Campgrounds fill up fast so get up there early in the morning to be guaranteed a spot.
By Erin C. Johnson

More Recommendations

Erin C. Johnson
almost 7 years ago

Introduce Your Kids to a Fairy Forest

Little Cottonwood Canyon is known for fabulous skiing, but it is also a great place to take the kids for an afternoon stroll. Strenuous hiking opportunities are available, but many local families enjoy pulling over on the side of the road and walking around in the forest of flowers abundant in mid-July.

