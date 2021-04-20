Little Cottonwood Canyon 4385 Little Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Sandy, UT 84092, USA

Explore the Wild Looking for some great hikes? Look no further! Utah's Little Cottonwood Canyon isn't just well-known for its ski resorts. Hiking is a favorite local past time. Bring plenty of water and watch out for rattlesnakes. If you're lucky you might just run into a moose! Campgrounds fill up fast so get up there early in the morning to be guaranteed a spot.