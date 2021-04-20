Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Severo

8 Rue des Plantes, 75014 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 45 40 40 91
Le Severo Paris France
Le Severo Paris France
Le Severo Paris France
Le Severo Paris France

More info

Mon - Fri 12pm - 2pm, 7:30pm - 10pm

Le Severo

Taxi drivers know where they’re going when clients ask for the Rue des Plantes around lunch or dinner time. The destination? Le Severo, a simple bistro tucked in a quiet neighborhood in the 14th arrondissement, set with vintage chairs and chalk illustrations of cuts of meat on the walls. While some of the starters here are light and may even be vegetarian, Severo is all about the beef. And fries. The crispy-creamy frites are the perfect accompaniment for the expertly grilled steaks, a quintessentially Parisian meal that's served here by waiters wearing red-and-white-striped butcher aprons.
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Kelly
over 6 years ago

Le Severo

Dinner

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points