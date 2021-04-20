Where are you going?
Le Grand Véfour

17 Rue de Beaujolais, 75001 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 42 96 56 27
Gourmet Cuisine in a Jewel-Box Setting
Mon - Fri 12:30pm - 2pm, 8pm - 10pm

Gourmet Cuisine in a Jewel-Box Setting

Located in the Palais Royale since 1784, the Michelin-starred Le Grand Véfour offers an exceptional culinary experience in a historic atmosphere. It has seen many decades of famous guests, from Napoleon Bonaparte to George Sand. Ask to be seated at Victor Hugo’s table, which is right next to the window, so you can have both views of the park and the entire dining room—it's the best table for a people-watchers! Chef Guy Martin's cooking doesn't come cheap, but you can enjoy a similar experience for lunch at half the price.
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

