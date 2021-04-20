Where are you going?
Le Dandy

26 Rue Pierre Fontaine
Website
| +33 6 60 44 64 64
South Pigalle is unequivocally the city's burgeoning hub for nightlife. With the opening of Le Dandy, a new club housed in a former 1950's cabaret and brothel, late-nighters thronged the neighborhood, eager to see if it's worth the hype.

It is - the space was designed by Octave and Basile de Gaulle to resemble a vintage apartment that makes the club-crowd feel at home. But only the décor can be considered old school; Le Dandy's modish crowd dances to electro and house. Well-known DJ's from Paris and Berlin preside over the music each Saturday night.

If it gets too loud, seek out the quiet room kitted out with couches and beds for a comfortable chat.

15€ entrance fee, free before midnight
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

