Le Dandy
26 Rue Pierre Fontaine
| +33 6 60 44 64 64
More info
Thur 12am - 12am
Spend a Night Dancing at Le DandySouth Pigalle is unequivocally the city's burgeoning hub for nightlife. With the opening of Le Dandy, a new club housed in a former 1950's cabaret and brothel, late-nighters thronged the neighborhood, eager to see if it's worth the hype.
It is - the space was designed by Octave and Basile de Gaulle to resemble a vintage apartment that makes the club-crowd feel at home. But only the décor can be considered old school; Le Dandy's modish crowd dances to electro and house. Well-known DJ's from Paris and Berlin preside over the music each Saturday night.
If it gets too loud, seek out the quiet room kitted out with couches and beds for a comfortable chat.
15€ entrance fee, free before midnight