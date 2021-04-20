Le Blue Club 14 Rue Muller, 75018 Paris, France

Late Nights at Blue Club in Paris The latest addition to the night scene in the 18th is more than a traditional club, it can be considered a cultural hub; a forum for exchange between like-minded artists and designers. Only those with a "curious spirit" will be granted access. Located in a former jazz club from the 90's, the style swings between rétro and psychedelic with a star-studded blue background sparked with white, electric lights as its emblem. The decorative piece was created by artists Franck Esposito and David Bersanetti, the minds behind the street fresco made entirely out of candy that caught the public's attention a few years ago.



Aside from the personalized cocktails, rotating concert series and parties that run until 5AM (past the city's usual bedtime), it's the pastry corner that sets this spot apart from other clubs. Young culinary designer Guillaume Sanchez put together an original menu of desserts in collaboration with the Michelin-starred chef Bruno Viala.