Lavinia
3-5 Boulevard de la Madeleine
| +33 1 42 97 20 20
Photo courtesy of Lavinia
Mon - Sat 10am - 8:30pm
Lavinia, ParisThe French wine industry encompasses everything from giant industrialized firms to nutty professors working out of their garages, and few shops work as well as this one on all levels. Come here for treats such as a 1995 Château Margaux, rare cognacs, and eccentric natural wines from Languedoc-Roussillon and other up-and-coming regions.
This appeared in the October 2013 issue.