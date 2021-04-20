Where are you going?
Lavinia

3-5 Boulevard de la Madeleine
Website
| +33 1 42 97 20 20
Lavinia, Paris Paris France

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 8:30pm

Lavinia, Paris

The French wine industry encompasses everything from giant industrialized firms to nutty professors working out of their garages, and few shops work as well as this one on all levels. Come here for treats such as a 1995 Château Margaux, rare cognacs, and eccentric natural wines from Languedoc-Roussillon and other up-and-coming regions.
3 Boulevard de la Madeleine, 33/(0) 1-42-97-20-20. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
By Alexandra Marshall , AFAR Contributor

