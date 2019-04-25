How to Stay Calm When Your Trip Goes Wrong

If the road gets bumpy, try these mindfulness techniques.

Planes get delayed, reservations blundered, restaurants overbooked. Sometimes it even rains on your only beach day. “Travel inherently involves uncertainty,” says David Gelles, author of Mindful Work: How Meditation Is Changing Business from the Inside Out. “Mindfulness can make us more comfortable with that uncertainty.”



The practice of mindfulness—focusing on the present moment without trying to change it—is rooted in centuries-old Buddhist traditions. But in recent decades, Western medicine and psychology have acknowledged its benefits on emotional well-being. Studies have shown that practicing mindfulness helps reduce stress and anxiety and can even contribute to improved memory, focus, and emotional flexibility. But some people still understand “mindfulness” as an empty buzzword—or as an intimidating spiritual journey that requires years of devotion in order to derive any real results. “Mindfulness is a capacity that anyone can develop,” says Holly Rogers, a psychiatrist who helped create the Koru Mindfulness program specifically for young adults. “But you have to practice. It’s just like lifting weights.” So what techniques can we use to channel mindfulness when travel mishaps occur? Here’s where to start. Courtesy of Spring Fed Images/Unsplash To stay calm in tough travel situations, try meditating or finding small sources of comfort.

Take daily moments to meditate

Whether in your hotel room or on a public park bench, find a comfortable place each day where you can close your eyes and practice meditation. “It’s about [taking] short moments, many times,” Gelles says. “Apps like Headspace, Calm, 10% Happier, and Insight Timer are all great entry points for developing the habit.” The idea of meditation is to gradually train your mind to be present and in tune with the moment. “Feel your senses,” Gelle says. “What does it sound like where you are? What does it smell like? It takes practice, but even just a few minutes a day is enough to start changing the way we think.” Find your motto “A gatha is a series of phrases [or mantras] that you repeat in your mind, linked to the rhythm of your breath,” says Rogers. If a canceled flight leads to botched trip plans, the solution to your stress can start with just a few simple sentences. Rogers recommends the gatha “acceptance reduces suffering” to help you calm down when flustered. Focus on breathing deeply while reciting the gatha of your choice. The point, Rogers says, is to “try to let go of frustrations about what has already happened or worries about what might happen in the future.” Seek small sources of comfort

