Lapérouse - Dining where lovers used to meet

Lapérouse is an historic restaurant founded in 1766 and has had diners such as Hugo, Zola and Maupassant (amongst other greats of the French literary world) as patrons. It is famous for its intimate private dining rooms where gentlemen used to meet there mistresses - there were secret back entrances and tunnels that lead all the way to the Assemblée nationale! The passages have long been sealed over, but the scratches on the mirror where courtesans would test out the quality of the diamonds they received still exist. This is a formal dining experience with views on the Seine and