Lapérouse

51 Quai des Grands Augustins
Website
| +33 1 43 26 68 04
Dining tête à tête Paris France
Lapérouse - Dining where lovers used to meet Paris France
Dining tête à tête Paris France
Lapérouse - Dining where lovers used to meet Paris France

Mon - Sat 7pm - 1am

Dining tête à tête

Parisians are hopeless romantics, quick to show their devotion with extravagant gifts and decadent meals. As early as the 1780’s guests were taking advantage of the plush, private rooms and fine cuisine at the restaurant Lapérouse. Pavillon LeDoyen is a romantic Michelin 3 star restaurant, nestled in the discrete gardens of the Champs Elysées where diners are served heavenly meals by candlelight. Intimate dining rooms in a private mansion adorned with 18th century art and Baroque moldings seduce patrons at 1728. An evening at Le Chalet des Îles is an affordable option that includes an magical boat ride to an island in the Bois de Boulogne. On a warm summer’s night, dinner can be ordered from the terrace, the stars shining above.
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

Andi Fisher
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Lapérouse - Dining where lovers used to meet

Lapérouse is an historic restaurant founded in 1766 and has had diners such as Hugo, Zola and Maupassant (amongst other greats of the French literary world) as patrons. It is famous for its intimate private dining rooms where gentlemen used to meet there mistresses - there were secret back entrances and tunnels that lead all the way to the Assemblée nationale! The passages have long been sealed over, but the scratches on the mirror where courtesans would test out the quality of the diamonds they received still exist. This is a formal dining experience with views on the Seine and

