Lake Hodges

Lake Hodges, San Diego, CA, USA
Beautiful lake in Escondido San Diego California United States

Beautiful lake in Escondido

You just see dry, desert scrub landscape, and then this beautiful blue gem appears! Lake Hodges is a reservoir, so you aren't allowed to swim in it (human waste particles are too small for the filtration system). But you are allowed boating and fishing privileges.

There's a trail that encircles the lake, and you can hike or mountain bike here. Recently, the city built a unique suspension bridge over a portion of the lake, where you can walk or bike out over the water- http://www.gostructural.com/magazine-article-gostructural.com-6-2010-dramatic_bridge_provides_a_natural_crossing-7918.html In the summer, the water is dried up under the bridge.

Again, since this is farther east in San Diego County, I don't recommend hiking out here in the summer or fall. But locals usually are used to the heat. Remember to bring plenty of water!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

