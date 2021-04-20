L Ernest Hemingway
69 Place Drouet d'Erlon, 51100 Reims, France
More info
Sun 9am - 12am
Mon - Sat 9am - 2am
In search of PapaBeing a big Ernest "Papa" Hemingway fan, I was thrilled when I saw this restaurant cum cafe cum cigar-puffing joint in downtown Reims in the heart of the Champagne region.
I didn't eat here but returned after seeing the light show on the cathedral and the somewhat daylight empty place was packed out late in the evenig and well into the night.
There were several tables right inside and it had a Cuban feel but it was too hot to stay indoors, so I went into the tabacco shop that is attached to the restaurant cum cafe... and bought myself a big fat Romeo y Julieta to celebrate Papa (and my birthday).