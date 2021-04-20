Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

L Ernest Hemingway

69 Place Drouet d'Erlon, 51100 Reims, France
In search of Papa Reims France

More info

Sun 9am - 12am
Mon - Sat 9am - 2am

In search of Papa

Being a big Ernest "Papa" Hemingway fan, I was thrilled when I saw this restaurant cum cafe cum cigar-puffing joint in downtown Reims in the heart of the Champagne region.

I didn't eat here but returned after seeing the light show on the cathedral and the somewhat daylight empty place was packed out late in the evenig and well into the night.

There were several tables right inside and it had a Cuban feel but it was too hot to stay indoors, so I went into the tabacco shop that is attached to the restaurant cum cafe... and bought myself a big fat Romeo y Julieta to celebrate Papa (and my birthday).
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points