Kona International Airport 73-200 Kupipi St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA

Beechcraft Dive For a challenge, scuba divers should seek out the sunken Beechcraft airplane that lies near the Kona airport. The plane rests at a depth of about 115 feet, which makes it a little more challenging (deeper) dive than some other sites in the area. The plane crashed in the 1980s and everyone was able to evacuate the plane, except one passenger. A local fire rescue professional was nearby and watched the crash, pulled on his gear, and was able to pull the remaining woman out of the aircraft and saved her life. Attempts to salvage the wreck from the Pacific were unsuccessful, so this aircraft has a permanent resting place in the ocean where sea creatures are now making it a home.



