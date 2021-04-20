Kitchener's Carvery Bar
71 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
| +27 11 403 0166
Sun 10am - 12am
Mon - Thur 10am - 2am
Fri, Sat 10am - 4am
Have A Drink & Get Your Party On At One Of The Oldest Bars in JoziOn this rainy afternoon that I visited, Kitchener's had the DJ on the decks mixing up a storm inside the venue, with patrons being able to browse the goods with their drinks in hand all the while being able to do a little boogie!
Whether it's on the weekend or during the week, Kitchener's does get very full, but is always good fun!
On the weekend's the bar transforms into a bustling, bar/market with jewellery, vintage books, clothes and more on sale.
A cool fact about Kitchener's: It has the honour of being the second oldest bar in Johannesburg.
Check out their full list of events on their Facebook page