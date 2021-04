Kitchener's Carvery Bar

Have A Drink & Get Your Party On At One Of The Oldest Bars in Jozi

On this rainy afternoon that I visited, Kitchener's had the DJ on the decks mixing up a storm inside the venue, with patrons being able to browse the goods with their drinks in hand all the while being able to do a little boogie!Whether it's on the weekend or during the week, Kitchener's does get very full, but is always good fun!On the weekend's the bar transforms into a bustling, bar/market with jewellery, vintage books, clothes and more on sale.A cool fact about Kitchener's: It has the honour of being the second oldest bar in Johannesburg Check out their full list of events on their Facebook page