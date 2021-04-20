Where are you going?
Kings Canyon Wilderness Lodge

Kings Creek Station, Red Centre Way, Watarrka National Park NT 0872, Australia
Website
| +61 1300 278 278
Savor the Flavors of the Desert

My idea of a good time is getting lost in the woods all so I can spend a few days finding my way home, but I can't deny the allure of glamping – especially when it comes packaged up in the form of the Kings Canyon Wilderness Lodge, the Northern Territory's answer to rustic chic. The luxury eco-cabins – fully heated and air conditioned – are wonderful, but there's little reason to tuck yourself away inside when you can sip Aussie wine by the fire, or enjoy a gourmet meal under starry skies (or in the lodge restaurant on chilly winter nights). The last thing I expected to tuck into in the Outback was a spicy prawn curry, but I shouldn't have been surprised – the Northern Territory has plenty of tricks up her sleeve.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

