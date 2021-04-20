Kerry Park
211 W Highland Dr, Seattle, WA 98119, USA
| +1 206-684-4075
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm
All Lit UpKerry Park is a sliver of lawn halfway up the hill leading into the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle. The park is noted for its excellent view over the city, featuring the famous Space Needle in the foreground. Walk into any shop in town and check out the postcards, and you'll definitely see at least one shot from this vantage point. The view alone is worth the short trip up the hill, but the quaint Queen Anne neighborhood has many great restaurants and low-key bars, as well as beautiful homes with killer views over the city and the sound.
almost 7 years ago
Downtown Seattle and Mt. Rainier
The view of downtown Seattle and Washington's Mt. Rainier from Kerry Park.
almost 6 years ago
Classic Seattle View
If you're looking for a classic Seattle view, head up to Kerry Park in the Queen Anne neighborhood. On a clear day you can also see Mt. Rainier.
almost 7 years ago
aka Postcard Photoshoot
On a beautifully sunny (and suspiciously Southern California-like) day in Seattle, my family and I went to Kerry Park to take in the view. And what a view! The skyscrapers of Downtown Seattle lined up behind the Space Needle, so far away that I was surprised no one seemed to taking photos in which someone is humorously holding up the famous Seattle landmark as has been done to the Leaning Tower and the Eiffel Tower. A cool summer breeze whispered in from the sparkling waters of Puget Sound, home to geoducks and Owl City. Picture perfect - one may even venture to specify: "postcard perfect".
over 5 years ago
Kerry Park
