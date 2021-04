On a beautifully sunny (and suspiciously Southern California-like) day in Seattle , my family and I went to Kerry Park to take in the view. And what a view! The skyscrapers of Downtown Seattle lined up behind the Space Needle, so far away that I was surprised no one seemed to taking photos in which someone is humorously holding up the famous Seattle landmark as has been done to the Leaning Tower and the Eiffel Tower. A cool summer breeze whispered in from the sparkling waters of Puget Sound, home to geoducks and Owl City. Picture perfect - one may even venture to specify: "postcard perfect".