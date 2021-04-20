Where are you going?
Kerry Park

211 W Highland Dr, Seattle, WA 98119, USA
| +1 206-684-4075
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

All Lit Up

Kerry Park is a sliver of lawn halfway up the hill leading into the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle. The park is noted for its excellent view over the city, featuring the famous Space Needle in the foreground. Walk into any shop in town and check out the postcards, and you'll definitely see at least one shot from this vantage point. The view alone is worth the short trip up the hill, but the quaint Queen Anne neighborhood has many great restaurants and low-key bars, as well as beautiful homes with killer views over the city and the sound.
By Dijedal

Spencer Spellman
almost 7 years ago

Downtown Seattle and Mt. Rainier

The view of downtown Seattle and Washington's Mt. Rainier from Kerry Park.
Elizabeth Blanton
almost 6 years ago

Classic Seattle View

If you're looking for a classic Seattle view, head up to Kerry Park in the Queen Anne neighborhood. On a clear day you can also see Mt. Rainier.
Grace Lin
almost 7 years ago

aka Postcard Photoshoot

On a beautifully sunny (and suspiciously Southern California-like) day in Seattle, my family and I went to Kerry Park to take in the view. And what a view! The skyscrapers of Downtown Seattle lined up behind the Space Needle, so far away that I was surprised no one seemed to taking photos in which someone is humorously holding up the famous Seattle landmark as has been done to the Leaning Tower and the Eiffel Tower. A cool summer breeze whispered in from the sparkling waters of Puget Sound, home to geoducks and Owl City. Picture perfect - one may even venture to specify: "postcard perfect".
Stephanie Perry
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Kerry Park

Kerry Park is a sliver of lawn halfway up the hill leading into the Queen Anne neighborhood. The park is noted for its panoramic views over the city and the Puget Sound, with the soaring Space Needle taking pride of place in the foreground. Walk into any shop in town and check out the postcards and you'll definitely see at least one shot from this vantage point.

