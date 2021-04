Kerk Street Shopping 39 Kerk St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa

Kerk Street shopping Walking through the CBD, I was delighted to come upon this buzzing shopping area. The street has been turned into a mall, with a covered area, where vendors can set up to sell all kinds of things. Haircuts are one of the favorites. There are nice shops, like Kurt Geiger, opening in the area, to go with the street vendors. I heard that people come from all over Africa to shop here.