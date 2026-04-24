A Major U.S. Airport Is Being Forced to Cut Hundreds of Flights This Summer

Flights at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) are set to be scaled back by more than 300 flights per day this summer under a new federal directive aimed at preventing the kind of cascading delays that have increasingly defined peak travel periods at one of the busiest hubs in the United States.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to limit operations at O’Hare to 2,708 total arrivals and departures per day—a notable reduction from the roughly 3,080 flights per day carriers had planned, according to the FAA. The adjustment reflects a growing mismatch between how many flights carriers want to operate and how many the airport and surrounding airspace can reliably handle right now.

“Our number one priority is the safety of the flying public, and that means ensuring airline schedules reflect what the system can safely handle,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a statement. “We appreciate the airlines working together with us to reach a responsible level of operations that strengthens safety and delivers a more reliable travel experience for the American public.”

Originally scheduled to go into effect on May 17, the cap will be in place from June 2 through October 24, 2026. In an amendment to its initial order, the FAA said it has pushed back the start date to “give operators sufficient time to modify their schedules due to certain crew scheduling already assigned for the summer 2026 scheduling season.”

The cuts will trim flights during a period when airlines typically ramp up service to meet higher summer travel demand. However, the FAA said the proposed schedules for 2026 would have pushed well beyond what is safe and reasonable for the hub, particularly given ongoing air traffic control staffing shortages, airfield construction, and persistent congestion in the Chicago-area airspace.

What’s the problem with flights at O’Hare?

O’Hare serves as a central node in the U.S. aviation system and is a major hub for both United Airlines and American Airlines. The airport’s layout—with multiple intersecting runways and tightly coordinated arrival and departure banks—requires significant air traffic control resources to operate efficiently at scale.

Airlines had previously planned to increase service by roughly 15 percent year over year, building on a system that was already strained: Last summer, fewer than 60 percent of flights departed on time (departing on time is defined by taking off within 15 minutes of the scheduled departure time). Federal officials said the cap was imposed after reviewing those expanded schedules against current operational limits.

“If you book a ticket, we want you and your family to have the certainty that you’ll fly without endless delays and cancellations,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a press release announcing the changes, adding that the cap “will reduce delays and make this busy summer travel season a little easier.”

A key constraint is staffing. While the FAA has been working to rebuild its air traffic control workforce following COVID-19 pandemic–era shortfalls—caused by early retirements and paused training pipelines—the process is inherently slow. Becoming a fully certified controller requires passing rigorous aptitude and medical screenings, completing training at the FAA Academy, and then spending several years in facility-specific, on-the-job training before working traffic independently.

Beyond staffing, O’Hare continues to contend with infrastructure limitations. Ongoing construction projects have reduced available airfield capacity, while summer thunderstorms regularly disrupt arrival and departure flows, compounding congestion during busy periods.

What this means for upcoming flights

Rather than cancel flights the day of, airlines are expected to adjust schedules in advance to comply with the cap. The reductions will be allocated based on airlines’ approved summer 2025 schedules, so airlines already know how many flights each needs to cut. In practice, that could lead to reducing the frequencies of departures on certain routes, shifting capacity to larger aircraft, or temporarily suspending some flights altogether.

Because O’Hare is such a critical connecting hub, those changes will be felt well beyond Chicago. Adjustments to arrival and departure banks can ripple through airline networks, affecting connections and aircraft utilization across the system.

However, by trimming schedules to better match what the airspace can handle, the FAA has said the move is intended to reduce system strain: The flights that do operate are less likely to face the kind of cascading delays that occur when airports are overscheduled.

As of press time, neither American Airlines nor United Airlines, the two carriers with the lion’s share of departures at O’Hare, had released information on which flights will be axed. In a statement, United said, “We are reviewing the FAA order and will share additional information, including any next steps, as soon as our review is complete.”

For now, the FAA has indicated the cap will remain in place through the end of the peak summer and early fall travel seasons, with adjustments possible depending on staffing levels and operational conditions.