Beautiful, Peaceful Places to Visit in Fort Myers

The islands, beaches, and neighborhoods of Fort Myers offer a lively mix of shopping, water sports, and live entertainment, but quieter, slower-paced experiences are available for those who take the time to explore. Gentle bike paths, seashell-lined beaches, and waterways offer unique ways to experience Southwest Florida’s barrier islands and coastal preserves.

Visit J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island

A roseate spoonbill spreads its pink wings at the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge. Courtesy of Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Sanibel Island is the place to slow down and go with the flow. Low-rise buildings and no traffic lights—only stop signs—mean the island moves at a naturally relaxed pace. Oriented east to west, its beaches capture the Gulf’s currents, leaving seashell enthusiasts with a wealth of shells along its shores, like lightning whelks, alphabet cones, and sand dollars.

Cycling is another favorite way to explore Sanibel, thanks to a 26-mile network of bike paths that wind through pine flatwoods, wetlands, and peaceful residential neighborhoods. Rent a beach cruiser, stop for coffee, pop into local shops, and break for casual lunches.

Nature lovers will also want to visit J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge. This 6,400-acre sanctuary protects the largest undeveloped mangrove ecosystem in the U.S. and is home to migratory birds, alligators, and abundant marine life, like dolphins and loggerhead turtles.

Drive, walk, bike, or take the tram along the refuge’s four-mile Wildlife Drive for the chance to see roseate spoonbills, white ibis, and piping plovers in their natural habitat. Ranger-led walks provide context on how mangrove roots protect shorelines. Tarpon Bay Explorers offers guided paddling tours.

Cruise Captiva Island

Captiva Island Courtesy of Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

A small bridge at Blind Pass connects Sanibel to Captiva Island. This more intimate destination seems like a step back in time with pastel-colored beach cottages, lush tropical vegetation, and soft, sandy beaches.

The South Seas Resort at the northern tip anchors the island’s tranquil, stylish vibe. A selection of local boutiques and restaurants gives you a sense of discovery with fewer crowds. Stop at the Bubble Room, a landmark restaurant celebrated for its multilayered Orange Crunch Cake, a brightly hued, tangy-sweet dessert.

The beaches are ideal for sunset strolls, often accompanied by playful dolphins offshore. From Captiva, book a day trip with Captiva Cruises to explore nearby islands, such as North Captiva, Pine Island, and Gasparilla.

Kayak the Great Calusa Blueway

Paddling the Great Calusa Blueway Courtesy of Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Experience the islands from the water by kayak along the Great Calusa Blueway, a 190-mile marked paddling trail. Local eco-guides take visitors through mangrove tunnels, quiet back bays, and coastal islands, offering a relaxing way to connect with the region’s natural rhythm.

The Blueway stretches from Estero Bay through Pine Island Sound, Charlotte Harbor, and the Caloosahatchee River, allowing access to smaller creeks and canoe trails like Hickey’s Creek. Clear signage keeps paddlers safe and on course, while shallow, calm waters make this an activity that beginners and experienced paddlers can enjoy.

Paddling the waterways in the greater Fort Myers area Courtesy of Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

These waterways follow routes once traveled by the Calusa people, an Indigenous civilization that built shell mounds and canals centuries before Europeans arrived. Naturalist-led kayak tours are available from local outfitters like GAEA Guides and Kayak Excursions. A free iPhone app helps paddlers navigate the waters independently.

Go boating to Cabbage Key

Some islands, like Cabbage Key, are only accessible by boat. Try a boat cruise from Captiva or Sanibel with Captiva Cruises, or a water taxi from Pineland Marina on Pine Island with Island Girl Charters.

The 100-acre island is largely undeveloped and pedestrian-friendly, making for a peaceful retreat with short nature trails through mangroves, buttonwoods, and cabbage palms. Wildlife spotting is easy, from gopher tortoises to ospreys and pelicans.

The open-air Cabbage Key Restaurant is a highlight, famous for the dollar bills adorning every surface and its cheeseburgers. Visitors are encouraged to ask their server for a black marker and add their own dollar to become part of the collection’s story. You can order a scoop of locally-made Love Boat Ice Cream from the on-site creamery and, before returning to the mainland, climb 41 steps to the top of the 1930s water tower for views across Pine Island Sound.

Have a beach day in Cayo Costa

Further west lies Cayo Costa, a 2,500-acre barrier island that feels very off-the-grid. The bulk of the island is Cayo Costa State Park, accessible only by boat. Collect seashells, walk, or simply relax along the nine miles of pristine white-sand beaches. Inland, trails like the Island Loop and Cemetery Trail wind through pine forests, oak-palm hammocks, and mangrove stands.

A typical three-hour trip from Captiva with Captiva Cruises allows visitors about two hours to explore the island. Visitors can expect a serene mix of hiking, beach combing, and wildlife spotting—without cars and crowds.

Go horseback riding in Caloosahatchee Regional Park

For a wild inland experience, head to Caloosahatchee Regional Park in Alva, where you’ll find 768 acres of forest along the Caloosahatchee River. The north side is ideal for mountain biking and horseback riding, while the south side caters to hikers and primitive campers. Trails like the River Hammock Loop wind through hardwoods, pine flatwoods, and cypress swamps.

Primitive tent-only camping at Cindy Rouse Campground provides a quiet stay for those looking to slow down. An ADA-accessible overlook gives everyone the chance to enjoy views of the river and its 200-year-old oaks.

Climb Boca Grande’s lighthouses

Port Boca Grande Lighthouse on Gasparilla Island Courtesy of Fort Myers - Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

Boca Grande, on Gasparilla Island, boasts quiet, palm-lined streets without traffic lights. Here, golf carts allow visitors to slow the pace and linger over the spectacular views. Two historic lighthouses on the island, Port Boca Grande Lighthouse and Gasparilla Island Lighthouse, invite exploration.

Built in 1890, the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse is located at the island’s southern tip within Gasparilla Island State Park. Originally built to guide ships through Boca Grande Pass into the Charlotte Harbor, it’s one of only six lighthouses in Florida open to the public. Climbs are available every Friday through May 1, 2026, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Inside, tour the lighthouse museum to learn about Gasparilla Island’s rich history, including the Calusa people, the island’s phosphate industry in the early 1900s, and world-renowned tarpon fishing at Boca Grande Pass.The skeletal iron tower of the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse is a testament to 19th-century maritime engineering. Visitors can also explore the surrounding 7.4 acres of butterfly gardens and coastal walking trails year-round, with public climbs available every Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 2, 2026.