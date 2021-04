Kaufingerstraße Kaufingerstraße, 80331 München, Germany

Pedestrian Shopping Street Munich's most popular and busiest shopping place is Kaufingerstrasse, centrally located between Marienplatz and Karlsplatz. The pedestrian-only street is lined with all the major brand names and chain stores. Also check out some of the passageways—you'll find stores hidden away from the crowds that tend to be more of the speciality types, resulting in some interesting finds.