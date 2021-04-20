Kailua General Store
316 Kuulei Rd, Kailua, HI 96734, USA
| +1 808-261-5740
Sun 10am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 5pm
All The Good Stuff in One Kailua General StoreHandmade soaps with local scents, island and Kailua themed artwork, the good kine slippers, greeting cards, books, treats, floral purses, Hawaiian honey, tees, fresh tropical flowers and other goodies will delight you at Kailua General Store.
Sit outside and enjoy a cooling shave ice before you shop or sip something and ask owner Steven Parker for the latest Kailua news.
You will love this old-time family store reminiscent of plantation days expertly designed and built with recycled materials. Wander over to the shop next door that shares a door way: 3rd Ave Shore. Friendly, well curated and definitely recommended.