Kabob Palace 2315 S Eads St, Arlington, VA 22202, USA

24/7 Middle Eastern Cuisine at Kabob Palace Kabob Palace has been a Crystal City institution since 1992. The counter-service restaurant is no-frills, but the long lines and crowds are a testament to its delicious Afghan fare. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, patrons can enjoy combo meals and buffet lunches that come with salad, flat bread naan, and rice. The name may imply that kabobs are the specialty, but the curries and vegetable dishes are just as delicious.