Discover a World of Beers
World of Beer in Arlington offers a dizzying array of brews. On tap you’ll find more than 50 beers and ciders that rotate daily. From domestic to international and craft to mainstream, the selection covers all the brew bases. Local options may include the Hardywood Singel made in Richmond, Virginia, or the Heavy Seas Loose Cannon from Maryland. For something akin to a beer cocktail, order one of the bar’s mixed drafts, such as the Marilyn Monroe, a blend of Delirium Tremens, cider, and raspberry lambic. If something on tap doesn’t strike your fancy, a 16-page list of bottled craft beers awaits you. Pair your selection with the bar’s tavern fare, which includes flatbreads, burgers, and wings. Then sit back to watch a game, or jam to live music on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings.