Puppet Heaven

1750 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA 22202, USA
+1 703-414-7885
More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 6pm

Puppet Heaven is a unique and delightful store that appeals to children and the young at heart. Owner Alban Odoulamy has been selling puppets and his artwork in Crystal City for over 17 years. Alban hails from Benin, where he was formally trained in marionette puppetry and created set designs for state-owned children's television programs. In the 1990s, he moved to the United States and opened a store a few years later dedicated to keeping the art of puppeteering alive. The shop is packed with a variety of hand, finger, marionette, and shadow puppets from all over the world. If you're lucky, Alban may even give you a brief performance or a quick lesson on how to use your new purchase.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

