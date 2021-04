Denim Bar 1101 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA 22202, USA

A Denim Boutique Just for Men Denim Bar is a men's boutique in Crystal City's Pentagon Row shopping center that specializes in quality jeans and apparel. The knowledgeable staff are experts at helping customers find the perfect style and fit. The store takes pride in offering well-made brands that are primarily made in the United States and Japan. Denim Bar even offers onsite alterations to save an additional trip to the tailor.