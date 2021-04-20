Where are you going?
George Washington Memorial Park

700 George Washington Memorial Pkwy, McLean, VA 22101, USA
Website
| +1 703-289-2500
Scenic George Washington Parkway Arlington Virginia United States

More info

Mon - Fri 8:15am - 4:15pm

Scenic George Washington Parkway

The George Washington Memorial Parkway, known as "GW Parkway" by locals, is a 25-mile stretch of road and trails that follows Virginia's Potomac shore. It was designed for recreational driving and transport, linking Mount Vernon to Langley, with numerous parks and pull-off points along the way.

GW Parkway acts as a preserve for wildlife and historical sites. Visitors will uncover marshes, inlets, woodlands, forts, and memorials along its trails. It is a favorite weekend destination for local bikers, runners, and walkers, as well as for families looking to picnic with panoramic views of the D.C. skyline.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

