George Washington Memorial Park
700 George Washington Memorial Pkwy, McLean, VA 22101, USA
| +1 703-289-2500
Mon - Fri 8:15am - 4:15pm
Scenic George Washington ParkwayThe George Washington Memorial Parkway, known as "GW Parkway" by locals, is a 25-mile stretch of road and trails that follows Virginia's Potomac shore. It was designed for recreational driving and transport, linking Mount Vernon to Langley, with numerous parks and pull-off points along the way.
GW Parkway acts as a preserve for wildlife and historical sites. Visitors will uncover marshes, inlets, woodlands, forts, and memorials along its trails. It is a favorite weekend destination for local bikers, runners, and walkers, as well as for families looking to picnic with panoramic views of the D.C. skyline.