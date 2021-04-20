Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Air Force Memorial

1 Air Force Memorial Dr
Website
| +1 703-979-0674
Soaring Spires at the Air Force Memorial Arlington Virginia United States
Soaring Spires at the Air Force Memorial Arlington Virginia United States
Soaring Spires at the Air Force Memorial Arlington Virginia United States
Soaring Spires at the Air Force Memorial Arlington Virginia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm

Soaring Spires at the Air Force Memorial

Many visitors to Arlington and D.C. are perplexed by the three mysterious, shiny spires that emerge from the horizon. The soaring sculpture is a 270-foot tribute to the men and women of the Air force. Though often admired from afar, the Air Force Memorial has a grand, inspiring presence when viewed up close. The three arcs evoke modern flight and symbolize the Air Force's three core values: integrity, service, and excellence. You can also take in sweeping views of the Pentagon and the D.C. skyline and explore the site's interactive displays and honor guard statues.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points