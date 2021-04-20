Soaring Spires at the Air Force Memorial
Many visitors to Arlington and D.C. are perplexed by the three mysterious, shiny spires that emerge from the horizon. The soaring sculpture is a 270-foot tribute to the men and women of the Air force. Though often admired from afar, the Air Force Memorial has a grand, inspiring presence when viewed up close. The three arcs evoke modern flight and symbolize the Air Force's three core values: integrity, service, and excellence. You can also take in sweeping views of the Pentagon and the D.C. skyline and explore the site's interactive displays and honor guard statues.