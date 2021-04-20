Gravelly Point
Gravelly Point, Arlington, VA 22202, USA
Plane SpottingNeed some rest and relaxation after walking and soaking in the D.C. sights, history, and heritage? Head to this grassy lawn between the Potomac River and the George Washington Parkway. While it does provide pretty views of the D.C. skyline and walking trails, its main attraction is the sight and booming sound of airplanes leaving or landing on Reagan National Airport's runways.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Watch the Planes Take Off from Gravelly Point
Gravelly Point Park is a large, grassy knoll by the Potomac that sits directly north of Reagan National Airport. Locals flock here to catch close-up views of airplanes taking off and landing while enjoying bike paths, picnic benches, and top-notch views of the DC skyline. Bad weather or limited on time? No worries, planes swoop closely every few minutes and can also be admired by car from the free parking lot off George Washington Parkway.