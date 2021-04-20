Gravelly Point Gravelly Point, Arlington, VA 22202, USA

Plane Spotting Need some rest and relaxation after walking and soaking in the D.C. sights, history, and heritage? Head to this grassy lawn between the Potomac River and the George Washington Parkway. While it does provide pretty views of the D.C. skyline and walking trails, its main attraction is the sight and booming sound of airplanes leaving or landing on Reagan National Airport's runways.