Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gravelly Point

Gravelly Point, Arlington, VA 22202, USA
Plane Spotting Arlington Virginia United States
Plane Spotting Arlington Virginia United States
Watch Planes Take Off from Gravelly Point Arlington Virginia United States
Watch the Planes Take Off from Gravelly Point Arlington Virginia United States
Plane Spotting Arlington Virginia United States
Plane Spotting Arlington Virginia United States
Watch Planes Take Off from Gravelly Point Arlington Virginia United States
Watch the Planes Take Off from Gravelly Point Arlington Virginia United States

Plane Spotting

Need some rest and relaxation after walking and soaking in the D.C. sights, history, and heritage? Head to this grassy lawn between the Potomac River and the George Washington Parkway. While it does provide pretty views of the D.C. skyline and walking trails, its main attraction is the sight and booming sound of airplanes leaving or landing on Reagan National Airport's runways.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Lara Dalinsky
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Watch the Planes Take Off from Gravelly Point

Gravelly Point Park is a large, grassy knoll by the Potomac that sits directly north of Reagan National Airport. Locals flock here to catch close-up views of airplanes taking off and landing while enjoying bike paths, picnic benches, and top-notch views of the DC skyline. Bad weather or limited on time? No worries, planes swoop closely every few minutes and can also be admired by car from the free parking lot off George Washington Parkway.
Lara Dalinsky
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Watch Planes Take Off from Gravelly Point

Gravelly Point Park is a large, grassy knoll by the Potomac that sits directly north of Reagan National Airport. Locals flock here to catch close-up views of airplanes taking off and landing while enjoying bike paths, picnic benches, and top-notch views of the DC skyline. Bad weather or limited on time? No worries, planes swoop closely every few minutes and can also be admired by car from the free parking lot off George Washington Parkway.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points