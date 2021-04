King Street Blues Crystal City 1684 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA 22202, USA

Laid-back Comfort at King Street Blues King Street Blues is a throwback to great roadside restaurants that made comfort food from scratch. Dishes like country-fried steak, hush puppies, and ribs make this a family and tourist favorite. The restaurant is well known for its vibrant bar, a friendly watering hole where patrons can kick back with craft beers and tasty snacks while watching a sports game on television.