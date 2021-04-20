Where are you going?
A Stroll Through Long Bridge Park

475 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington, VA 22202, USA
+1 703-228-6525
Long Bridge Park Arlington Virginia United States

Long Bridge Park

Tucked between the urban landscape and railroad tracks of Arlington lies a narrow, verdant esplanade known as Long Bridge Park. The park, completed in 2011, is a state-of-the art, recreational community space covered with walkways, overlooks, benches, gardens, and athletic fields. It features views of the Washington Monument to the east and the sprawling Crystal City skyline to the west. I recommend taking a stroll in the morning or late afternoon when the light is soft to observe passing trains or planes taking off from the nearby airport.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

