A Stroll Through Long Bridge Park 475 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington, VA 22202, USA

Long Bridge Park Tucked between the urban landscape and railroad tracks of Arlington lies a narrow, verdant esplanade known as Long Bridge Park. The park, completed in 2011, is a state-of-the art, recreational community space covered with walkways, overlooks, benches, gardens, and athletic fields. It features views of the Washington Monument to the east and the sprawling Crystal City skyline to the west. I recommend taking a stroll in the morning or late afternoon when the light is soft to observe passing trains or planes taking off from the nearby airport.