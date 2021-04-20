Where are you going?
Covet

5140 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22205, USA
| +1 703-247-9797
Artistic Finds at Covet Arlington Virginia United States

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Tue - Fri 11am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 5pm

If Etsy existed in a brick-and-mortar store, you would have Covet. This quirky Arlington boutique is located on the second floor of a little gray farmhouse. Three tiny rooms await, brimming with imaginative displays like earrings dangling from birdcages and letterpress boxes showcasing lip balms and perfume. The art, cards, jewelry, clothing, home decor, and accessories are all created by regional and national artists. The staff know the story behind every item and are happy to assist shoppers in selecting the perfect gift. Merchandise changes often, making it a fun place to return again and again. Keep a lookout on Covet's website for upcoming trunk shows, arts and craft meet-ups, and artist events.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

