Hudson Trail Outfitters, Ltd.

Hudson Trail Outfitters is a local chain that caters to outdoor enthusiasts in the Washington, D.C. area. The first store opened in 1971 with the goal of selling the highest-quality specialized gear and apparel and providing top-notch customer service. The strategy worked: The shop became a huge success, and four more have since opened in Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. Part of what makes the company special is its focus on the community. It holds weekly events that include yoga, hiking, biking, paddling, and boot camp meet-ups. This is a must-stop for information on the area's best trails and natural highlights.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

