Crystal City Water Park The Crystal City Water Park is the neighborhood's signature plaza. With shaded landscaping, dining tables, and seating, this fountain-filled setting is a pleasant refuge from city life. During weekdays, it's a favorite spot for workers to enjoy a take-out lunch. On weekends, it's a calm and cool spot to bring the kids.



The park is the setting for free Monday Morning yoga classes and as a pit stop during Annual Bike to Work Week. It is also home to many of Crystal City's special popular events, including Pups and Pilsners and the evening Wine in the Water Park.



