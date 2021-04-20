Josefstrasse Josefstrasse, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland

A Boutique-Lined Shopping Street in Zurich West Zurich West’s answer to Bahnhofstrasse is lined with boutiques of its own, the most popular of which are Einzigart for design-minded goods like Kristian Vedel’s handcrafted birds and Little Black Dress for chic, edgy takes on the style classic. The restaurant Josef has long served as the neighborhood’s unofficial canteen with its imaginative tapas-sized dishes and buzzing bar scene.



Photo © Gian Marco Castelberg/The Brander