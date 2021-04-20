Jaleo
480 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
| +1 202-628-7949
More info
Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon 11am - 10pm
Tue - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri 11am - 12am
Sat 10am - 12am
Spanish Tapas at JaleoAcclaimed chef José Andrés brings his love of tapas to the D.C. area with Jaleo. The warm and spacious restaurant in Crystal City serves an impressive assortment of traditional small dishes and wines from Spain that include many vegetarian and gluten-free options. Don't skip the famous patatas bravas—fried potatoes with spicy tomato and aioli sauce—or the sparkling sangrias. This is a great place to come with a group—it means more to share and sample. On weekends, diners can opt for a tasting menu of brunch tapas and glass of cava or mimosa for $30 a person.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Chef Jose Andres Offers Special Haitian Lamb Entree at Jaleo's in Chinatown
Last week, Haitian Chef Stephan Durand prepared tasty, traditional treats for the dining hall of the World Bank headquarters in D.C. The dishes were part of a concerted effort by the Haitian Ambassador to the U.S., Paul G. Altidor, to promote tourism and development in Haiti by showcasing the nation's rich cuisine, vibrant arts, and varied tourist activities. To that end, Chef Durand developed a special entree to be served at celebrity chef José Andrés' downtown D.C. restaurants Jaleo. The dish is a creole en mojo verde dish (priced at $13). It consist of lamb, seasoned with a Caribbean kick, served with a comforting side of potatoes. It will be served at the Jaleo at 480 7th and E Streets, N.W., through Friday, May 31. Chef José Andrés has visited Haiti over the last few years, and been involved in a film used to promote tourism to Haiti. Ambassador Altidor hopes that introduction to Haiti through its cuisine, culture, and climate will foster long term interest on the part of vacationers, and partnerships with businesses and organizations. In addition to Jaleo, José Andrés owns downtown DC restaurants minibar, Oyamel and Zaytinya, the Jaleo's in Bethesda, Md. and Arlington, Va., and establishments in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, Miami Beach and Puerto Rico. He is the most prominent chef in the Americas. (Photograph credit: Greg Powers)
almost 7 years ago
Jaleo: A Penn Quarter Original
Jaleo has been a fixture in Washington, D.C.'s Penn Quarter since 1993, and continues to live up to its excellent reputation. Recently redesigned by Juli Capella, the atmosphere is hip and contemporary, while the food served up by chef José Andrés could be described as gourmet tapas, pairing traditional flavors with a personal touch, and a modern edge. Jaleo has separate lunch, brunch, and dinner menus, as well as a pre-theater menu if you're on your way to a show.
almost 7 years ago
Paella and Tapas
Looking for an excellent Paella? We found one just like the ones we had in Andalucia at Jaleo in DC. After a long day taking in the sights, sip on some tasty sangrias and munch on tapas.