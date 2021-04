Last week, Haitian Chef Stephan Durand prepared tasty, traditional treats for the dining hall of the World Bank headquarters in D.C. The dishes were part of a concerted effort by the Haitian Ambassador to the U.S., Paul G. Altidor, to promote tourism and development in Haiti by showcasing the nation's rich cuisine, vibrant arts, and varied tourist activities. To that end, Chef Durand developed a special entree to be served at celebrity chef José Andrés' downtown D.C. restaurants Jaleo. The dish is a creole en mojo verde dish (priced at $13). It consist of lamb, seasoned with a Caribbean kick, served with a comforting side of potatoes. It will be served at the Jaleo at 480 7th and E Streets, N.W., through Friday, May 31. Chef José Andrés has visited Haiti over the last few years, and been involved in a film used to promote tourism to Haiti. Ambassador Altidor hopes that introduction to Haiti through its cuisine, culture, and climate will foster long term interest on the part of vacationers, and partnerships with businesses and organizations. In addition to Jaleo, José Andrés owns downtown DC restaurants minibar, Oyamel and Zaytinya, the Jaleo's in Bethesda, Md. and Arlington, Va., and establishments in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas Miami Beach and Puerto Rico . He is the most prominent chef in the Americas. (Photograph credit: Greg Powers)