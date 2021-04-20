Sushi Staple with Inventive Rolls
A casual sushi mainstay, I Love Sushi has been a date go-to for as long as anyone can remember. Great for business lunches, too, thanks to long private booths that can hold a group or allow plenty of space to lay out paperwork, I Love Sushi can certainly win any award for “fun for everyone.” Then there are the inventive rolls, a list of more than 100. There are too many to remember what’s in what, but that’s ok—with names like Rock ‘n’ Roll, Kiss of Fire, and Bam Bam, reading the menu is half the fun.