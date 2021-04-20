Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

I Love Sushi

11041 South Eastern Avenue
Website
| +1 702-990-4055
Sushi Staple with Inventive Rolls Henderson Nevada United States

More info

Sun 4pm - 11pm
Mon - Sat 11:30am - 11pm

Sushi Staple with Inventive Rolls

A casual sushi mainstay, I Love Sushi has been a date go-to for as long as anyone can remember. Great for business lunches, too, thanks to long private booths that can hold a group or allow plenty of space to lay out paperwork, I Love Sushi can certainly win any award for “fun for everyone.” Then there are the inventive rolls, a list of more than 100. There are too many to remember what’s in what, but that’s ok—with names like Rock ‘n’ Roll, Kiss of Fire, and Bam Bam, reading the menu is half the fun.

By Abby Tegnelia , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points